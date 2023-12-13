ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock saved our marriage, I call it Holy Slap - Jada Smith

Selorm Tali

Jada Pinkett Smith has credited the now-infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock with saving her marriage. In an interview with Daily Mail, Jada expressed that the incident was a pivotal moment that made her realize she would never leave Will.

Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be Will Smith's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to be Will Smith's girlfriend on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

She described the aftermath of the incident as the "holy slap," emphasizing that positive outcomes followed the controversial moment.

Recommended articles

Reflecting on the incident, Jada stated, "That moment of the sh!t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March 2022.Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in March 2022.Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Business Insider USA

Jada went on to mention the positive developments that occurred after the incident and expressed her gratitude for attending the ceremony, nearly missing it. Her comments follow a recent interview where she expressed her desire to be with Will "forever."

ADVERTISEMENT

This sentiment echoes Will's surprise appearance at her book tour in October, where he acknowledged the challenges in their relationship, describing it as "brutiful" — both brutal and beautiful.

The couple has been open about the ups and downs in their long and tumultuous relationship.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Forson

Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Wiyaala

My complaint wasn’t a strategy to hype ‘Samini’s show’ – Wiyaala clarifies

M.anifest

Accra dey cost too much, how do we fix it? - M.anifest quizzes