Will Smith slapping Chris Rock saved our marriage, I call it Holy Slap - Jada Smith

Reflecting on the incident, Jada stated, "That moment of the sh!t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Jada went on to mention the positive developments that occurred after the incident and expressed her gratitude for attending the ceremony, nearly missing it. Her comments follow a recent interview where she expressed her desire to be with Will "forever."

This sentiment echoes Will's surprise appearance at her book tour in October, where he acknowledged the challenges in their relationship, describing it as "brutiful" — both brutal and beautiful.