She described the aftermath of the incident as the "holy slap," emphasizing that positive outcomes followed the controversial moment.
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock saved our marriage, I call it Holy Slap - Jada Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith has credited the now-infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock with saving her marriage. In an interview with Daily Mail, Jada expressed that the incident was a pivotal moment that made her realize she would never leave Will.
Reflecting on the incident, Jada stated, "That moment of the sh!t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”
Jada went on to mention the positive developments that occurred after the incident and expressed her gratitude for attending the ceremony, nearly missing it. Her comments follow a recent interview where she expressed her desire to be with Will "forever."
This sentiment echoes Will's surprise appearance at her book tour in October, where he acknowledged the challenges in their relationship, describing it as "brutiful" — both brutal and beautiful.
The couple has been open about the ups and downs in their long and tumultuous relationship.
