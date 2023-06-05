Wode Maya's 'goldmine' YouTube channel generates $30,000-$50,000 per month

Wode Maya opened up about his YouTube income at The Shine Summit hosted by Ghanaian Blogger Augustus Koranteng Kyei, known popularly as Kobby Kyei, on Friday, June 2.

The YouTuber asked the audience how much money they thought he made monthly from his over one million subscribers on the channel. Following a response that he earns "$100,000," Wode Maya disclosed that he rakes between "$30,000 and $50,000".

In addition to his earnings from YouTube, Wode Maya mentioned that he also charges for his advice and business consultations. He emphasized that if he were still working as an aviation engineer, he would not have been able to afford his current car, house, and estate. This further highlighted the financial success he has achieved through his YouTube endeavors.

His disclosure resonated with his fans, who found his story motivating and appreciated his transparency. Wode Maya's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring content creators, showcasing the potential for financial growth and independence through online platforms like YouTube.