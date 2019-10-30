At a brief ceremony in Accra today, at the Creative Arts Industry forum organized by the Ministry of Tourism at the National Theatre, the rapper was announced as the ambassador for the "Year Of Return”.

The Ghanaian rapper was also honoured with a citation for his achievements and immense contribution to Ghana’s creative art industry.

The announcement comes after Sarkodie, made a passionate speech to the African diaspora when won his BET Hip Hop award, for Best International Flow, and in his acceptance speech, he called on people of African root, to visit the continent, particularly, Ghana.

