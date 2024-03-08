In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, Drogba disclosed that he has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating Disease and has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years.
YOLO actor ‘Drogba’ diagnosed with Demyelination, appeals for financial assistance
Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as “Drogba” from the YOLO series, has revealed his battle with a Demyelinating Disease and is seeking financial assistance for his ongoing treatment.
To facilitate contributions, details of his bank account were provided, with the account information as follows: Name – John Bredu Peasah, Bank – Access Bank, Account Number – 0535934031, Branch – Adjiriganor Branch. The appeal aims to garner support from the public to assist Drogba in his ongoing medical journey.
A demyelinating disease is any condition that causes damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibers in your brain, the nerves leading to the eyes (optic nerves) and spinal cord. When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.
Drogba or Blah Charles as he is known in the popular YOLO series, plays the role of a ‘lover boy’ and would go any means to get any woman he desires.
YOLO is a Ghanaian teenage TV series which premiered in 2016. The series is a sequel of the Ghanaian TV series Things We Do for Love. It advises and directs the youth concerning the challenges they face in their adolescent stage.
