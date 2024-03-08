YOLO actor ‘Drogba’ diagnosed with Demyelination, appeals for financial assistance

To facilitate contributions, details of his bank account were provided, with the account information as follows: Name – John Bredu Peasah, Bank – Access Bank, Account Number – 0535934031, Branch – Adjiriganor Branch. The appeal aims to garner support from the public to assist Drogba in his ongoing medical journey.

A demyelinating disease is any condition that causes damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibers in your brain, the nerves leading to the eyes (optic nerves) and spinal cord. When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.

Drogba or Blah Charles as he is known in the popular YOLO series, plays the role of a ‘lover boy’ and would go any means to get any woman he desires.

