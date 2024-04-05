You are a witch if you ask your broke boyfriend for money - Felicia Osei (VIDEO)

Speaking in a TikTok live session, Felicia advised women against making demands from their partners when they are not financially stable.

“Any woman who is dating a guy and is aware that he is not financially stable yet pressure him for money is a witch. There is no explanation to this because you know the guy is not in good financial condition, so why would you force him to give you money?” she quizzed.

She further entreated men to refrain from entering into relationships when they don’t have enough income to cover the expenses associated with them.

