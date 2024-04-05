ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You are a witch if you ask your broke boyfriend for money - Felicia Osei (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has rebuked women who incessantly demand money from their partners when they know very well that they are not in a good financial state.

Felicia Osei
Felicia Osei

According to her, it does not make sense for a woman to make such demands. She stated that there is no explanation for such actions, thereby describing such women as “witches” for not being sensitive to the plight of their partners.

Recommended articles

Speaking in a TikTok live session, Felicia advised women against making demands from their partners when they are not financially stable.

Any woman who is dating a guy and is aware that he is not financially stable yet pressure him for money is a witch. There is no explanation to this because you know the guy is not in good financial condition, so why would you force him to give you money?” she quizzed.

She further entreated men to refrain from entering into relationships when they don’t have enough income to cover the expenses associated with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

To the men, I would advise that if you don’t have money, don’t go into a relationship,” she added." Hear more from her in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse