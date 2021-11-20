You don’t need international feature to be recognized globally - Kuami Eugene

He continued that "but, CKay has been able to prove that you don’t need an international artiste. ‘Love Nwantiti’ featured me and Joe Boy, we didn’t have any international artiste, just three local boys in Africa and now the song is global and ranking on Billboard charts".

Sharing his thoughts on what local stars can do to reach global heights, the ‘Rock Star’ “I think what is important is the connection with the international market and the forces, I keep saying the forces because the last time Ghana went up there was because we had a lot of forces behind it. Anytime you see something from Ghana up there, there is a collective effort that pushes it".