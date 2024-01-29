You have been brainwashed to hate innocent people – Shatta Wale to fans of artistes

Shatta Wale asserted that certain artists have successfully transmitted their spirit of jealousy to their supporters, who then adopt the enemies of their favorite artists.

Pulse Ghana

In a post shared via Facebook on Sunday, January 28, 2024, Shatta Wale stated, "When I express myself and witness these sorrowful fans commenting under posts, I feel sorry for them because spiritually, their favorites have passed on the spirit of sadness and jealousy to them, and they carry it wherever they go."

ADVERTISEMENT

The candid artist didn't hold back, suggesting that some fans are negatively impacted by their idols, resulting in them carrying a sense of jealousy wherever they go.

In a light-hearted manner, he added, "It’s not my fault your favorite artist isn't as wealthy as me, bro... I am self-made, and your favorite is like a product from China 🤣🤣 sorry 🙏, it hurts 🥲🥲 They've brainwashed you, oh 🤣🤣🤣."