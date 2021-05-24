You understand the power in submission - Charlotte Osei praises Sarkodie’s lawyer

She said, in an Instagram post today, that Cynthia Quarcoo is a ‘true picture of what grit, tenacity and resilience look like.’

Mrs Osei also described the founder of the law firm CQ Legal and the media firm Africa 1 Media as 'a daughter of the highest God who understands the power in submission and how to leave the pain and draw out the power and the purpose in the pain.’

“Dear @cynthiaquarcoo, you are the true picture of what grit, tenacity and resilience look like. A daughter of the most high God who understands the power in submission and how to leave the pain and draw out the power and the purpose in the pain,” she disclosed in an Instagram post.