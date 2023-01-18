'You will pay' - Bulldog vows to deal with Appietus for allegedly chopping 5Five's money

This controversy is stirring after Appietus in a recent interview on Citi TV disclosed that the group lied to him and never paid for his work.

"After recording the song (Muje Baya) they told me they were going to show it to an investor. The next moment, I heard the song playing on radio," the legendary record produce said in his interview.

Responding to this, Papi shared his side of the story and accused Appietus of ripping them off by putting their song on digital platforms and hijacking revenue. The renowned sound engineer later joined the conversation via phone and things went south on the show.

"He is very stupid and dumb...Appietus you are dumb, barter trade is still payment or you don't understand the word. You claim I never paid for the studio session. You are very stupid...Appietus your whole career, your whole life, Muje Baya made you. All your songs, which one made you?" furious Papi quizzed.

In the video, Appietus equally lost his cool and said "can you imagine, I have done over 200 hits, just imagine how Papi is on TV disrespecting me. I am so hurt, this is why a lot of producers are not helping".

Bulldog who doubles as the manager of the defunct 5Five music group has taken to social media to threaten Appietus.

"YOU WILL PAY FOR EVERY DOLLAR YOU COLLECTED OFF MY INVESTMENTS AND YOU WILL PAY WITH INTEREST.

You have been feeding your family and yourself with our investments for almost 10 years by selling 5Five songs — executive produced and promoted by Bullhaus Entertainment on digital platforms globally without our permission.