You’ll face God's wrath -Victoria Lebene invokes curses on Kobi Rana over infidelity claims

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior; everyone is entitled to their rage, anger, or opinion, but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words!” she wrote.

On March 13, 2023, singer and Ghanaian actor Kobi Rana made headlines for descending on popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, the husband of Victoria.

In a post on his Instagram, Kobi Rana expressed his displeasure with the blogger for allegedly posting negative content about him just to get likes and comments.

Kobi Rana stated that he had no problem with bloggers not supporting or posting his work. He had been able to rule the movie industry in Ghana without their support.

The filmmaker also went further to warn Eugene Nkansah that if he dared to post about him again, he would give him enough reason to go for him to get a DNA test on his children.

“Eugene Nkansah, after all, that happened last year. you have the idiocy to post me again for stupid attention.

“The next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for a DNA test. Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging,” he added.

Victoria Lebene in response said whoever circulate falsehood about her will face the wrath of God.

According to the actress, everyone is entitled to rage, anger or opinion but anyone who utter what isn’t true about her will face powerful wrath of God.