You're not a saint; stop acting like one - Victoria Lebene blasts Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne's explosive memoir delves into various significant events in her life, including startling revelations like she been lied to about her father's identity, her alleged pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and subsequent abortion, and her ex-lover Iyanya's alleged infidelity with Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh.

In response to the book and its shocking disclosures, Victoria Lebene took to Instagram to express her opinions, implying that Yvonne is portraying herself as a saint by divulging personal secrets. Victoria highlighted that everyone has their own story of experiences with others but does not necessarily share those details publicly.

She wrote, "If everyone came out to tell a story of what people have done to them every step of the way, do you think we would be safe in this world or country??? Don't act like you are a saint when you're not!" Victoria emphasized that while everyone faces emotions and challenges, it is essential to let go and grow from those experiences, considering life as a battlefield.

Victoria Lebene's comments have attracted attention and ignited further discussion among social media users, with differing opinions emerging regarding the appropriate boundaries for sharing personal stories.