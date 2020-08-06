According to the actress whose latest movies 'Sin City' and 'Fix Us' have debuted on NetFlix a few days ago, industry players hate each other, hence, do not support themselves. A comment that has triggered a reply from Kobi Rana.

"You have never posted or supported anybody's movie in your entire life. Today, you cry about support," Kobi who is also a multi-talented Ghanaian filmmaker wrote on social media.

He also admonished Yvonne Nelson when he added that "let us not preach LOVE and practice otherwise. We are ALL involved in making the INDUSTRY strong. Yvonne Nelson has not responded to Kobi but replied Gloria Sarfo who also shared a similar thought.

Gloria Sarfo

"Which of you people supported me during my BAN in 2010," Yvonne Nelson tweeted and added that the absence of supportive posts on her Instagram page does not mean she doesn't support others.