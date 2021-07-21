Yvonne Nelson reportedly ties the knot with Italian lover at secret ceremony

Ghanaian based Nigerian blogger, Yemmey Baba of Ytainment.com first reported the news. "Congratulates one of Africa’s finest screen goddesses, YVONNE NELSON as she tied the knot with her Italian sweetheart (name withheld)".

Yemmey Baba Pulse Ghana

"The highly secured ceremony -which we were there- took place two weeks ago. To many, instead of getting shocked to the marrow asking, ‘how?’, ‘when?’, ‘where?’, forming all ‘Nicodemus’ on why she didn’t first of all come and seek for your permission or approval on (from) Social Media; try to find out and stick to the recipe that’s tasting nice for the newly wedded diamond-ring beauty, HAPPY MARRIED LIFE, Yvonne." Yemmey Baba wrote.

Yvonne Nelson, Jamie Robert and Ryn Roberts Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Nelson is a mother of one. She welcomed her first child, Ryn Roberts in 2017 with British photographer, Jamie Roberts. However, the couple separated in 2019.