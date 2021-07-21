RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Nelson reportedly ties the knot with Italian lover at secret ceremony

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Yvonne Nelson has reportedly tied the knot and is now Mrs to the love of her life.

Yvonne Nelson reportedly marries
Yvonne Nelson reportedly marries

The Ghanaian actress is said to have married an Italian man at a secret ceremony. According to reports, the event happened two weeks ago. However, Yvonne Nelson has not commented on the report yet to confirm or deny it.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian based Nigerian blogger, Yemmey Baba of Ytainment.com first reported the news. "Congratulates one of Africa’s finest screen goddesses, YVONNE NELSON as she tied the knot with her Italian sweetheart (name withheld)".

Yemmey Baba
Yemmey Baba Yemmey Baba Pulse Ghana

"The highly secured ceremony -which we were there- took place two weeks ago. To many, instead of getting shocked to the marrow asking, ‘how?’, ‘when?’, ‘where?’, forming all ‘Nicodemus’ on why she didn’t first of all come and seek for your permission or approval on (from) Social Media; try to find out and stick to the recipe that’s tasting nice for the newly wedded diamond-ring beauty, HAPPY MARRIED LIFE, Yvonne." Yemmey Baba wrote.

Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Robert
Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Robert Yvonne Nelson, Jamie Robert and Ryn Roberts Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Nelson is a mother of one. She welcomed her first child, Ryn Roberts in 2017 with British photographer, Jamie Roberts. However, the couple separated in 2019.

During an interview on a Joy FM show, hosted by Naa Ashorkor, the “Heels and Sneakers” producer was asked if everything is ok between Jamie and herself and she replied, “everyone knows we are not together now, we are not together”.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Obi Cubana buried his mum in style and has got everyone talking

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri