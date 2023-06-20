Yvonne Nelson's relationship with mum 'shatters' as she hides dad's identity for 37 years

ece-auto-gen

Each year on Father's Day, she used to honor her mother, but now, she deeply regrets it all.

According to Yvonne, the disbelief and confusion surrounding her mother's deception have caused their relationship to deteriorate significantly. It has been more than a year since she last saw her mother, with their last interaction occurring on Yvonne's birthday in 2022 through a heartfelt WhatsApp message.

“It has been more than a year since I saw my mother. Our last communication was on my birthday in 2022. She sent me a WhatsApp message wishing me a happy birthday: “Happy birthday my love. May the God of heaven continue to bless you in all your endeavours in Jesus’ name. Enjoy your day to the fullest.”

My response was: “If you truly love me, you will tell me who my father is. I’m 37 years. You have been unfair to me. This is the LAST time I will ever ask you".

The memoir also reveals that Yvonne's mother's actions have tarnished nearly all the positive emotions Yvonne once held for her.

“My mother’s behaviour has erased almost every positive feeling I had for her from my mind. Anytime I want to attach emotions to her, I get blocked by her refusal to tell me who my father is. When I had my daughter and had sleepless nights and postpartum depression, I developed so much respect and appreciation for my mother. I still do. I used to call and ask her how she managed to do this on three different occasions.”

Since learning that the man she has been calling out is not her real father, Yvonne Nelson is currently experiencing excruciating pain and regret.

“I do not know where to begin this and what it will achieve, but I feel strongly about it. I know I have to do it. I feel I owe you an apology, even if the timing is wrong and my apology may mean nothing to you,” she said.

Mr. Nelson passed away before the actress could apologize to him at the hospital, which made matters worse for her because she discovered the secret information just as he was about to pass away.

Yvonne Nelson, who had always considered her mother her hero due to the absence of a father's presence in her life, now finds herself grappling with conflicting emotions and a fractured bond.

