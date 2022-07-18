Zylofon FM now Gospel radio station as NAM1 reportedly sells channel to new management

According to new reports, the radio station has now been sold to the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre (BWC) who is called Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

In a new flyer that is currently circulating on social media, the radio station will no longer be known as Zylofon FM but Second Chance Radio and it will operate on the same 102.1 frequency.

Nana Appiah Mensah reportedly sells Zylofone FM to Prophet Adom Kyei Pulse Ghana

From all indications, the station will now be a dedicated Gospel channel. Accordingly, all live programs the channel run as Zylofon FM have been suspended for some time now. it's unclear what happens to Blakk Rasta's show and other shows hosted on the channel.