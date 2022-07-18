The entertainment radio station based in Accra is known to have been owned by Nana Appiah Mensah. The radio station was one of the businesses the defunct Menzgold CEO was running alongside his Zylofon Music record label.
Zylofon FM now Gospel radio station as NAM1 reportedly sells channel to new management
Zylofon FM is no longer operating, as the radio station has been reportedly sold.
According to new reports, the radio station has now been sold to the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre (BWC) who is called Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.
In a new flyer that is currently circulating on social media, the radio station will no longer be known as Zylofon FM but Second Chance Radio and it will operate on the same 102.1 frequency.
From all indications, the station will now be a dedicated Gospel channel. Accordingly, all live programs the channel run as Zylofon FM have been suspended for some time now. it's unclear what happens to Blakk Rasta's show and other shows hosted on the channel.
There has been no official statement from Zylofon about the new management yet. However, this does not come as a surprise to many. Ever since the collapse of Menzgold, all NAM1's businesses known in the media havesufferedd setbacks.
