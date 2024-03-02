ADVERTISEMENT
Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt surpasses 700 hours

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In an extraordinary feat of culinary endurance, Chef Smith has captivated the world with a marathon cook-a-thon that has surpassed a staggering 700 hours.

He embarked on this culinary journey to break records, showcase his culinary prowess, and inspire food enthusiasts globally.

Chef Smith's cook-a-thon commenced with an ambitious goal on February 1st to create an immersive culinary experience that would challenge his limits and captivate audiences worldwide.

Throughout this remarkable challenge, several celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, have made appearances at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex to express their support for the chef's incredible feat.

The event has unfolded in a public setting, allowing enthusiasts and onlookers to witness the evolution of Chef Smith's culinary creations in real-time from intricate appetizers to elaborate main courses and delightful desserts, the marathon has showcased a diverse array of dishes, revealing the chef's versatility and creativity.

Chef Smith is expected to wrap up his extraordinary undertaking on March 6, 2024.

