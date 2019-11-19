Adding to the list of the globally influential icons the 11-year-old has met, is the renowned Chinese film producer and actor Jet Li. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the young talented DJ was also captured hanging with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

The Asian pair have been in Ghana for the Africa Netpreneur Prize, a summit organized by Jack Ma’s foundation to identify, celebrate and support innovative entrepreneurs on the African continent.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale gifts his award to Stonebwoy live on stage at the MVAs19

The event happened over the weekend and among the few entertainers who performed at the summit, to the audience which included the likes of British superstar model, Naomi Campbell, is DJ Switch.

DJ Switch and Naomi Campbell

Accordingly, the season 8 talented kid winner, was therefore presented with the opportunity to hang out with these globally recognized personalities. See the posts below for more.