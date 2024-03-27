Each market woman is paid for dancing in my videos - Official Starter

"Right now I am working with them so I have to pay them because they are not professional dancers, they are market women, and because they are not professional dancers, creating a choreography takes like 10 minutes with someone like Endurance, but with them, it might take like 2 to 3 hours. They have to leave whatever they are doing to join me, so I have to pay them; I'm wasting their time."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with market women, Official Starter highlighted the intricacies involved in working with individuals who may not have experience with professional dance routines.

"Working with them, I feel like I have to do more," he said. "The people out there, some don't even know me. My content is crossing borders. Getting to that part is crazy. Me working with mothers... You have to be calm. Working with 20 market women, you have to arrange them. It's not easy."

Official Starter's commitment to compensating the market women reflects his recognition of the time and effort they invest in participating in his content creation process.

Official starter born Ernest Raja Nettey became known for his infectious dance videos filmed in the bustling marketplaces of Accra, Ghana, where he dances with the market women.