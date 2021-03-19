Down Dectector, an analytical website for real-time overview of issues and outages with all kinds of services including social media platforms, has detected that the three apps are facing global outage.

Facebook, mother company of Instagram and WhatsApp, has not issued an official statement about what happened.

However, at the time of this publication, 18:30GMT, the social media apps appeared to have been restored with some users now being able to access the platforms. See some reaction to the outage below.