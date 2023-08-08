Fred Nuamah withdraws from Ayawaso West Wuogon race and supports Dumelo

Nuamah said "I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country."

He has declared his support for his colleague John Dumelo, his biggest competitor in the battle for the Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Pulse Ghana

He, therefore, called on his followers to do the same.

"I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency," Nuamah stated.