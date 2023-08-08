ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Nuamah withdraws from Ayawaso West Wuogon race and supports Dumelo

Selorm Tali

Popular actor and movie producer, Fred Nuamah has withdrawn from the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a letter addressed to the NDC, he stated that his withdrawal was reached after extensive consultations with key stakeholders and without any external influence.

Nuamah said "I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country."

He has declared his support for his colleague John Dumelo, his biggest competitor in the battle for the Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He, therefore, called on his followers to do the same.

"I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency," Nuamah stated.

He added: "I urge all my supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind John Dumelo and provide him with needed support. Together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, we can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift our nation from its current state."

