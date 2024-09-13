George’s journey to founding JOGA NEXUS began at Cosby One College of Fashion, where he honed his skills in haute couture and bespoke tailoring. He gained the expertise required to excel in the fashion industry as an apprentice and later as a teaching assistant.

His time at the college, under Mr. Cosby's mentorship, set the stage for his future achievements. George furthered his academic career at Accra Technical University, earning an HND in 2022 and completing a Fashion Design and Textiles Studies degree in 2024.

George Kusi's JOGA NEXUS redefines fashion through sustainability and creativity

What sets JOGA NEXUS apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. George masterfully combines eco-friendly materials with bold, innovative designs, making each collection not only a fashion statement but also a reflection of his values. His work challenges traditional fashion norms, offering consumers the chance to wear garments that are as responsible as they are beautiful. This commitment to sustainability is not just a trend but a movement that inspires and motivates us all.

Collaboration plays a central role in George’s vision for JOGA NEXUS. His partnerships with fellow designers at the Accra Technical University Fashion Show 2023/2024, and with organizations like Keteke Hive and Harmless Foundation, emphasize his dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. Through these collaborations, George is redefining the role of fashion, promoting it as a platform for self-expression and environmental consciousness. His vision is not just about creating beautiful clothes but empowering individuals and fostering inclusivity in the fashion industry.

JOGA NEXUS draws inspiration from George’s childhood experiences and Ghana’s rich cultural heritage. His designs fuse tradition with modernity, each piece telling a unique story of sustainability and individuality. By merging classic tailoring with contemporary trends, George is pushing the boundaries of fashion, leaving an enduring mark on the industry.