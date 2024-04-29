Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama and 6 times he put Ghana on the map

Born in Tamale, Ghana in 1987, Mahama's artistic journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in Painting from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2010, followed by a Master's degree in Painting and Sculpture from the same institution in 2013.

Art Works

Central to Mahama's work are jute sacks, used in markets and to transport goods such as food, charcoal, and coal. These sacks, originating from Southeast Asia, symbolize the intricate web of global exchange and the freedom of movement afforded to goods over people. Mahama collaborates with local artisans to stitch together these tattered sacks, creating enormous patchwork quilts that he drapes over buildings, creating a visual narrative that speaks of history, commerce, and social change.

6 Times He Put Ghana on the Map

1. Documenta 14 and Venice Biennale

In 2015, Mahama gained international attention when he used jute sacks to encase public structures in Athens for Documenta 14. The following year, his work was featured in the Arsenale complex at the Venice Biennale, where he created a long outdoor corridor covered in jute sacks.

2. Fragments at White Cube

Mahama's first solo exhibition at White Cube in London in 2017, titled Fragments, explored themes of individuality and society in post-colonial Ghana. The focal point was the monumental sculpture Non-Orientable Nkansa, which paid homage to Ghana's shoemaking tradition.

3.Representation at Venice Biennale 2019

In 2019, Mahama represented Ghana at the 58th Venice Biennale with his installation "A Straight Line Through the Carcass of History." The exhibit, curated by Nana Oforiatta Ayim and designed by Sir David Adjaye, showcased Ghanaian art alongside works by other prominent artists.

4. Parliament of Ghosts

Also in 2019, Mahama mounted the exhibition Parliament of Ghosts at the Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester, UK. The show addressed colonial infrastructure and inequality in Ghana through the use of materials from the country's railway system.

5. Red Clay Studio and Education Hub

In 2021, Mahama expanded his artistic endeavors by purchasing planes and repurposing them into an education hub as part of his Red Clay Studio in Tamale. The facility serves as an open-door education center, offering lectures on various subjects to local students free of charge.

6. Wrapping Barbican in London with Purple Hibiscus

Mahama's latest masterpiece, "Purple Hibiscus," is a breathtaking display of craftsmanship and collaboration. The artwork features intricate hand embroidery comprising over 130 traditional Ghanaian robes, known as batakaris.

The name "Purple Hibiscus" pays homage to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's book of the same title, reflecting Mahama's engagement with literature and storytelling. The pieces used in the artwork were collected through a process of exchange and barter from communities across Northern Ghana, highlighting Mahama's deep connection to his homeland and its people.

The installation has garnered global attention, with reports from BBC and other international outlets shining a spotlight on Mahama's transformative art

Public Art

Between April 2021 and March 2022, Mahama's sizable sculpture titled "57 Forms of Liberty" (2021), featuring an inverted industrial tank, was showcased on the High Line in New York City.

Awards and Recognition

In 2019, Mahama was recognized as the 73rd most influential African by theafricareport.com. He was also shortlisted as one of six artists for the Fourth Plinth commissions in Trafalgar Square in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Ibrahim Mahama recently shared his perspective on the transformative power of art, emphasizing a shift from viewing it solely as a commodity to considering it as a gift. at the #BiennaleArte2024.

"Since I was in art school, I have focused on the question 'How do we shift art from the state of commodity to that of a gift?'" Mahama expressed, highlighting a fundamental inquiry that has guided his artistic journey.

"It was almost impossible to produce work steeped in crisis and yet make it part of the consciousness of a growing generation," he remarked.

The artist emphasized the crucial role of culture in shaping the understanding of radical ideas in contemporary society. "Culture is in fact the only way through which new generations can understand ideas that seem too radical in the present societal moment,"

