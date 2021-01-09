According to Shatta Wale, even his beef with Stonebwoy which got nasty on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards stage can’t be compared to the melee exhibited by the lawmakers on national TV.

He described the behaviour by the politicians as disgraceful and shameful. “I have never seen a parliament like this before. All the Spidermen, the Tom and Jerry, the Supermen, etc… shame on you.”

The election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic was nearly marred following scuffles between the NDC and NPP side in parliament.

The scuffle led to Soldiers storming Ghana’s parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Member of Parliament-elect for Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah shocked his colleague incoming lawmakers when he snatched ballot papers during counting in the controversial polls to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The MP-elect was however chased and seized from exiting the chamber with the snatched ballots by MPs from the NDC aisle of the House. The papers have since been redeemed.

Watch Shatta Wale’s full video below;