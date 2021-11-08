Gov't set to launch 'December In GH' campaign to boost tourism - Mark Okraku Mantey

Ghana became a global topic in 2019 when top Hollywood and British celebrities like Idris Elba, Boris Kodjoe, Naomi Campbell, Anthony Anderson, Kofi Kingston, Adrienne-Joi Johnson, Steve Harvey, Cardi B, T.I, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Akon, Jidenna, Conan O'Brien, Koffee, among others visited the country at the back of the Year Of Return initiative by the government.

In similar fate, the government is introducing 'December In Gh' with an expectation to welcome about 150,000 visitors to the country. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Honourable Mark Okraku Mantey, announced this in a recent interview.

He was speaking about requirements and guidelines outlined by the government to control and avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the December festivities.

According to him "vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter," he said and added that "age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking".

"We want to keep you and your siblings and your family alive because if we should come together at a particular place, especially indoor events, and we do not put some checks and balances in place, we’re likely to have challenges after December,” he explained.

He continued that “when you want to go for any event, especially when we’ve launched ‘December in GH’, we’re saying that we’re targeting about 150,000 people entering the country between now and January; we don’t have to go and have fun and come back with Covid-19”.