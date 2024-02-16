I abandoned medical school to give birth - Nana Aba Anamoah reveals

During the interview, Anamoah spoke openly about the sacrifices she made for the well-being of her child. She admitted, "Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I've never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go."

The decision to leave medical school was not without its challenges, especially considering her father's aspirations for her.

"My father wanted me to be a doctor. I didn't want to be. My father thought I'd be a fantastic doctor. He was living his life through me. I think he wanted to be a doctor; he couldn't do it, so he thought, 'Oh, my daughter will be a doctor,'" she explained.

Reflecting on the situation, Anamoah acknowledged that becoming a doctor would not have been the right path for her. "I would have been a disaster, and it came at the right time," she confessed. Interestingly, she noted that her father, despite his initial expectations, was understanding. "For my father, he was not bothered because we were very close," she added.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Son Pulse Ghana

Anamoah also hinted that there is more to her story than what the public knows and suggested that her experience is part of what motivated her involvement with "Woman of Valour." The initiative, she mentioned, seeks to shed light on the untold stories of women and their struggles, aiming to inspire and empower others.