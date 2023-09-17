This shift in allegiance follows concerns raised by some Ghanaians regarding KOD's dissatisfaction with the Akufo-Addo government.
I pledge my support for NDC in 2024 - KOD
OAP Kofi Okyere Darko has lamented with disappointment the appalling governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo describing it as unsatisfactory.
Rallying support behind the NPP in the previous election, KOD has announced that he will be shifting his support to the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) come the 2024 election due to the abysmal performance of the current government.
In a conversation on JoyPrime, KOD cited concerns about the ailing economy and expressed his belief that it could have been better under different circumstances and tagged the Akufo Addo's government as a failure and not lived up to expectations
"Akufo-Addo's administration could have been better. This is supposed to be our best time in Ghana, and it is one of the reasons why I supported his campaign in 2020. I don't think he has done well."
KOD further pledged to throw his support behind the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections.
