I sponsored my wedding -Xandy Kamel reveals

According to Kamel, she and Kaninja entered into a serious romantic relationship within two months of her new job, their love journey progressed rapidly, and they began discussing marriage preparations within 4 to 6 months into the relationship.

"When I started working there, he was already a staff there but funny enough, I never even looked his way but it happened...it took two months."

Kamel revealed that she sponsored more than half of the wedding expenses, including purchasing the rings, her husband's suit, and other bills even after the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained, "I bought both rings and made one of my uncles buy the wedding and then send it to Ghana for him. So it feels like I married him. That is why I am the only one who can end it... I married him because I did everything; he only came in as a man that I respected...but I made it look like he did it."

Touching on the last straw breaking the horse's back, she revealed several cheating escapades of her ex-husband, being cyberbullied and body-shamed having her fall into depression after her failed marriage and the death of her first child who tragically drowned.