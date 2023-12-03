ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

I started music in 1996 with 17 albums to my credit - Great Ampong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned gospel musician Great Ampong has revealed that he is set to launch his 17th studio album, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious music career that spans 28 years.

Great Ampong
Great Ampong

Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, the devoted Seventh-day Adventist member expressed gratitude for God's grace throughout his journey in the music industry.

Recommended articles

He shared that his musical journey began in 1996, and he launched his first album in the year 2000, four years into his musical career.

"I've been singing for 28 years. I started in 1996 and launched my first album in 2000,"

The 17th titled "Style Biaa Bi," is a testament to Great Ampong's enduring commitment to spreading the message of gospel through his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

including a song for the marginalized LGBTQI+ stating that his message in the song communicates to individuals who have fallen short of the glory of God and practice such inhumane acts should seek the kingdom of the heavens

He further explained some songs on the album, "Gyata Bewe Tarlia" including one addressing the marginalized LGBTQI+ community stating that the message in the song encourages individuals who have engaged in such practices to seek the kingdom of God, emphasizing the need for repentance and spiritual growth.

"My message in the song advises individuals who practice the act to disassociate from it and seek the kingdom of God. God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of this act," he stated, underlining the redemptive and transformative power of the gospel.

Great Ampong's album launch is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 2 pm at Prophet Amoako Atta's Parliament Chapel in Accra.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Rev Abraham Lamptey

My comment was misinterpreted - Rev. Abraham Lamptey