I started music in 1996 with 17 albums to my credit - Great Ampong

"I've been singing for 28 years. I started in 1996 and launched my first album in 2000,"

The 17th titled "Style Biaa Bi," is a testament to Great Ampong's enduring commitment to spreading the message of gospel through his music.

He further explained some songs on the album, "Gyata Bewe Tarlia" including one addressing the marginalized LGBTQI+ community stating that the message in the song encourages individuals who have engaged in such practices to seek the kingdom of God, emphasizing the need for repentance and spiritual growth.

"My message in the song advises individuals who practice the act to disassociate from it and seek the kingdom of God. God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of this act," he stated, underlining the redemptive and transformative power of the gospel.