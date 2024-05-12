Afronitaaa gained widespread acclaim alongside her protege Abigail following their captivating performance on Britain’s Got Talent.
I will appreciate gov't support for my dance school – Afronita
Danita Akosua Adomaah, renowned as Afronita, has made a heartfelt plea to the government to extend support to her dance school, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for disadvantaged youth.
In an interview with Citi TV, she passionately appealed for government assistance in funding her dance school, particularly to enable her to train underprivileged street children who lack access to formal dance education.
Expressing her gratitude for any form of support, Afronitaaa stated, "Anyway the government can support me, I would be grateful… I just started my dance school for kids, so if the government can support me, I can train street kids who can't afford my dance school."
In a promising development, Afronitaaa was hosted by the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Andrews Egyapa Mercer, at his office on Friday, May 10.
Personalities such as Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, were also present. She underscored the significance of her appeal and the potential impact of government backing for her dance school.
