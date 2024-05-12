I will appreciate gov't support for my dance school – Afronita

In an interview with Citi TV, she passionately appealed for government assistance in funding her dance school, particularly to enable her to train underprivileged street children who lack access to formal dance education.

Expressing her gratitude for any form of support, Afronitaaa stated, "Anyway the government can support me, I would be grateful… I just started my dance school for kids, so if the government can support me, I can train street kids who can't afford my dance school."

In a promising development, Afronitaaa was hosted by the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Andrews Egyapa Mercer, at his office on Friday, May 10.

