Ibrahim Mahama, Stonebwoy, Delay and more win at 2021 EMY Africa Awards (Full List)

The award scheme noted for celebrating achievement, innovation, and brilliance within the business environment of Ghana and Africa awarded some 25 profound men and women who have distinguished themselves in the year under review.

The Chief Executive Officers of the McDan Group and Vodafone Ghana, Daniel Mckorley and Patricia Obo-Nai were adjudged the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year, respectively.

The night also saw Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, Stonebwoy, Delay, Adjetey Anan among others, emerging as winners. See the list below for all the winners from the 2021 EMY Awards.

PAV Ansah Communicator

GIOVANI CALEB

DAN KWEKU YEBOAH

BERNARD AVLE *WINNER

NATHANIEL ATTOH

FRANCIS ABBAN

Discovery of the Year

WODE MAYA *WINNER

YAW TOG

KWABENA OFFEI-KWADEY NKRUMAH

STEVE FRENCH

THEODORE OHENE-BOTCHWAY

Creative and Support Arts Award

PRINCE KOJO HILTON

GILBERT ASANTE

DANCEGOD LLYOD

TONY TOMETY

FRANCIS BROWN *WINNER

KELVIN VINCENT

NANA ASAASE (PHILIP BOAKYE DUA OYINKA)

Music Man of the Year Award

STONEBWOY *WINNER

KIDI

KUAMI EUGENE

MR DREW

KOFI KINATA

KING PROMISE

Man of the Year – Sports

JONATHAN MENSAH

BENJAMIN AZAMATI *WINNER

JOSEPH PAUL AMOAH

VICTOR KOFI AMPOFO

Designer of the Year

MICHAEL AKOTUA ADDO (QUOPHI AKOTUAH)

NANA ADU BOATENG (BLACK AND PHAMOUS)

PRINCE SACKEY TAWIAH (TOE TALK) *WINNER

KOFI OKYERE DARKO (NINETEEN 57)

OMONIYI MAKUN (YOMI CASUAL)

Brand of the Year

LAWEN TAYLOR

ATTO TETTEH

CAVEMAN WATCHES *WINNER

SKIN GOURMET

BÖHTEN

Actor of the Year

ADJETEY ANNANG *WINNER

MAWULI GAVOR

AKROBETO AKWASI BOADI

KOFI ADJORLOLO

PRINCE DAVID OSEI

Young Achiever (Male)

BABA SADIQ ABDULAI ABU *WINNER

FAROUK KHAILANN

MR. EAZI

RICHIE MENSAH

SHADRACK O. FRIMPONG

Young Achiever (Female)

ALBERTA NANA AKYAA AKOSA

BERLA MUNDI

DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (DELAY) *WINNER

GWYNETH GYIMAH ADDO

JULIET BAWUAH

Man of the Year (Agriculture) – Solomon Kwadwo Kusi

Man of The Year (Health) – Bernard Okoe-Boye

Man of The Year (Technology) – Francis Akuamoah-Boateng

Man of The Year (Humanitarian) – Monsignor Bobby Benson

Guardian Award – Tommy Annan Forson

Man of Style – Ebuka Obi Uchendu

Man of Courage – Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Music Legend of The Year – Ebo Taylor

Men Group of The Year – Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Old Students – PRESEC)

The Settler of The Year Award – Samir Kalmoni

Citizen Personality of The Year – Dr Kenneth Ashigbey

Business Magnate of The Year – Ibrahim Mahama

Green Corporate Star Award – Zaacoal Limited

Fan milk Business For Good Award – Teni Agana

Lifetime Achievement Award – Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba

Woman of The Year – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai