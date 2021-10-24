The distinguished Exclusive Men of the Year Africa (EMY Africa) Awards ceremony was held in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City hotel and it saw performances from Fameye, Adina and legendary Amandzeba.
Ibrahim Mahama, Stonebwoy, Delay and more win at 2021 EMY Africa Awards (Full List)
The 6th edition of the EMY Awards went live yesterday seeing some top Ghanaian businessmen, creatives, entertainers, philanthropists among others emerging winners of the prestigious plague.
The award scheme noted for celebrating achievement, innovation, and brilliance within the business environment of Ghana and Africa awarded some 25 profound men and women who have distinguished themselves in the year under review.
The Chief Executive Officers of the McDan Group and Vodafone Ghana, Daniel Mckorley and Patricia Obo-Nai were adjudged the 2021 Man and Woman of the Year, respectively.
The night also saw Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, Stonebwoy, Delay, Adjetey Anan among others, emerging as winners. See the list below for all the winners from the 2021 EMY Awards.
PAV Ansah Communicator
- GIOVANI CALEB
- DAN KWEKU YEBOAH
- BERNARD AVLE *WINNER
- NATHANIEL ATTOH
- FRANCIS ABBAN
Discovery of the Year
- WODE MAYA *WINNER
- YAW TOG
- KWABENA OFFEI-KWADEY NKRUMAH
- STEVE FRENCH
- THEODORE OHENE-BOTCHWAY
Creative and Support Arts Award
- PRINCE KOJO HILTON
- GILBERT ASANTE
- DANCEGOD LLYOD
- TONY TOMETY
- FRANCIS BROWN *WINNER
- KELVIN VINCENT
- NANA ASAASE (PHILIP BOAKYE DUA OYINKA)
Music Man of the Year Award
- STONEBWOY *WINNER
- KIDI
- KUAMI EUGENE
- MR DREW
- KOFI KINATA
- KING PROMISE
Man of the Year – Sports
- JONATHAN MENSAH
- BENJAMIN AZAMATI *WINNER
- JOSEPH PAUL AMOAH
- VICTOR KOFI AMPOFO
Designer of the Year
- MICHAEL AKOTUA ADDO (QUOPHI AKOTUAH)
- NANA ADU BOATENG (BLACK AND PHAMOUS)
- PRINCE SACKEY TAWIAH (TOE TALK) *WINNER
- KOFI OKYERE DARKO (NINETEEN 57)
- OMONIYI MAKUN (YOMI CASUAL)
Brand of the Year
- LAWEN TAYLOR
- ATTO TETTEH
- CAVEMAN WATCHES *WINNER
- SKIN GOURMET
- BÖHTEN
Actor of the Year
- ADJETEY ANNANG *WINNER
- MAWULI GAVOR
- AKROBETO AKWASI BOADI
- KOFI ADJORLOLO
- PRINCE DAVID OSEI
Young Achiever (Male)
- BABA SADIQ ABDULAI ABU *WINNER
- FAROUK KHAILANN
- MR. EAZI
- RICHIE MENSAH
- SHADRACK O. FRIMPONG
Young Achiever (Female)
- ALBERTA NANA AKYAA AKOSA
- BERLA MUNDI
- DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO (DELAY) *WINNER
- GWYNETH GYIMAH ADDO
- JULIET BAWUAH
Man of the Year (Agriculture) – Solomon Kwadwo Kusi
Man of The Year (Health) – Bernard Okoe-Boye
Man of The Year (Technology) – Francis Akuamoah-Boateng
Man of The Year (Humanitarian) – Monsignor Bobby Benson
Guardian Award – Tommy Annan Forson
Man of Style – Ebuka Obi Uchendu
Man of Courage – Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
Music Legend of The Year – Ebo Taylor
Men Group of The Year – Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Old Students – PRESEC)
The Settler of The Year Award – Samir Kalmoni
Citizen Personality of The Year – Dr Kenneth Ashigbey
Business Magnate of The Year – Ibrahim Mahama
Green Corporate Star Award – Zaacoal Limited
Fan milk Business For Good Award – Teni Agana
Lifetime Achievement Award – Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba
Woman of The Year – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai
Man of The Year – Dr Daniel McCauley
