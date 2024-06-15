ADVERTISEMENT
Ignorance and lack of proper orientation causing challenges in movie industry – Socrate Safo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran filmmaker Socrate Safo has highlighted ignorance and a lack of proper orientation as major contributors to the challenges facing Ghana's movie industry.

Socrate Safo

Speaking on Accra-based radio, 3FM, on the Ghana film industry, Safo emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive education and professional development within the sector.

Socrate Safo expressed concern over the current state of the industry. He pointed out that many individuals entering the movie business lack a thorough understanding of its dynamics, which hampers their ability to navigate and thrive in the competitive landscape.

"One of the biggest issues we face is ignorance," Safo stated. "Many of our filmmakers and industry players do not have the necessary knowledge about the business side of filmmaking. This lack of understanding has affected everything.

“We didn’t understand the industry; most of us came in without proper orientation. We didn’t receive the orientation about the industry; we entered out of passion.

“You had the talent, but nobody sat you down to give you that orientation. ‘We don’t do this because of ABCD. We don’t do this because of ABCD’ You didn’t get that, nobody ever did,” he added.

Safo stressed the importance of proper orientation for new entrants to the industry. He called for structured training programs that cover various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, directing, production, marketing, and distribution. According to him, such programs would equip industry players with the skills needed to produce high-quality films that can compete on the global stage.

