Ignorance and lack of proper orientation causing challenges in movie industry – Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo expressed concern over the current state of the industry. He pointed out that many individuals entering the movie business lack a thorough understanding of its dynamics, which hampers their ability to navigate and thrive in the competitive landscape.

"One of the biggest issues we face is ignorance," Safo stated. "Many of our filmmakers and industry players do not have the necessary knowledge about the business side of filmmaking. This lack of understanding has affected everything.

“We didn’t understand the industry; most of us came in without proper orientation. We didn’t receive the orientation about the industry; we entered out of passion.

“You had the talent, but nobody sat you down to give you that orientation. ‘We don’t do this because of ABCD. We don’t do this because of ABCD’ You didn’t get that, nobody ever did,” he added.