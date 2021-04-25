RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Is this how CNN plays ad? - Kennedy Agyapong blasts NET 2 over 15 mins ad before his show

Selorm Tali

Kennedy Agyapong has turned his gun to his employees at Net 2 TV with a threat to fire them for an act he says is "foolishness".

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
The Assin Central MP whilst speaking on a show on the TV station, said, as a guest on the programme, he was kept sitting idle for so long because the channel was playing just ads for about 15 minutes when the show started.

According to him, such an act will make viewers tune off. Speaking to the host of the show, he said "use yourself as an example, look what you have done here, it is bogus. Let me tell you, how can you think I have to come here to manage everything?"

Expressing his disappointment with anger, the outspoken and affluent politician continue that " this is a foolish act, what kind of nonsense is that? I've been sitting here all this while and all you do is an advert?"

"Which TV Station will you go to and they will load plenty of adverts like that with the panellist just sitting there?" He quizzed.

Yelling at the managers of Net 2 live on air, he said "you think you are making money but you rather losing because the person (those watching at home) will just flip to another channel, when they get there and it's interesting, they will not come back".

Kennedy Agyapong, known for being blunt, then asked if his Net 2 workers think CNN will do that. Watch the heated moment in the video below.

