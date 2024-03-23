I've never contemplated quitting music despite transitioning to an independent artist – Kwesi Arthur

In a recent interview on 3music, Kwesi Arthur shared insights into the complexities of navigating the music industry as an independent artist, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving success.

"Transitioning to an independent artist comes with its own set of challenges. When you leave the system everything is brand new for you. Fortunately for me, I still kept pushing…If I would have stopped making music, it would have been then, in 2022,” Kwesi Arthur stated.

Kwesi Arthur highlighted the significance of staying true to his craft and remaining focused on his goals, even in the face of adversity. He emphasized the importance of maintaining creative control and artistic integrity while navigating the dynamic music landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just put out my first project off my own music company I started in honor of my grandmother. So, for people to think that is weird, how ill I quit?”

"I believe in my vision and my ability to create music that resonates with audiences. While the journey may be challenging at times, I am determined to overcome obstacles and continue pursuing my passion for music."

Following widespread rumors of disputes between Kwesi Arthur and his former record label circulating on social media, the talented musician maintains a positive outlook on his music career.