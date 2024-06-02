King Promise expresses gratitude to fans despite AoY snub at 25th TGMA

Despite being snubbed for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award, the artist remains upbeat and thankful for the incredible support he received over the past year.
King Promise, one of Ghana’s most beloved musicians, took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans following the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
In a candid post, King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, shared his feelings with his followers, "I LOVE YOU MY FANS. YOU GUYS GAVE ME MY BEST YEAR YET NOTHING COULD CHANGE THAT!!! STARS NO Y3 BAAKO BAAKO 5"
His message resonated deeply with his fans, who have been instrumental in his journey. The past year has indeed been remarkable for King Promise, marked by chart-topping hits, sold-out shows, and critical acclaim for his album "5 Star."
The TGMA, held at the Grand Arena in Accra, was a night of glitz, glamour, and high expectations. King Promise was a strong contender for the Artiste of the Year award, given his significant contributions to the music industry. However, the title ultimately went to Stonebwoy, another powerhouse in the Ghanaian music scene.
Despite the disappointment, King Promise chose to focus on the positive aspects of his journey.
During the awards night, King Promise delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience.
Fans flooded social media with messages of support and encouragement for King Promise. Many expressed their disappointment over the snub but reassured the artist that his talent and hard work do not go unnoticed.