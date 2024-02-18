Kofi Kinaata, Ama K. Abebrese named UN Goodwill Ambassadors

This initiative seeks to promote and advocate for the organization's mission, with a focus on increasing visibility, amplifying messages, and encouraging collaboration at national, regional, and global levels.

Expressing excitement about working with dedicated and engaged individuals who share a commitment to enhancing the lives of migrants worldwide, the UN-IOM emphasized the potential impact of this collaborative effort.

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper, conveyed his dedication to using his platform for positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated, "There is much to be done to enable young Ghanaians to make informed migration decisions. I use my music to educate people about safe migration pathways, the dangers of irregular migration, and opportunities at home."

Ama K. Abebrese, a renowned TV and movie star, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of safe migration. As someone who has lived between Ghana and the UK, Kofi Kinaata understands the factors influencing migration decisions and urges individuals to pursue migration safely and through proper channels.

Their appointments as UN Goodwill Ambassadors reflect the UN-IOM's recognition of Kofi Kinaata and Ama K. Abebrese's commitment to social causes and their ability to impact positive change.