Kwame A-Plus criticizes NPP's letter to UTV for program reform

A-Plus has expressed his anger at the party for attempting to subvert the constitutional provision regarding media independence, stating, "This letter is appalling because we have received threatening calls from people plotting to disrupt the show. NPP members should refrain from such actions and should not write such letters again. This is an absurd letter."

He continued by asserting, "No one in this country can dictate what we do on this show, especially when the president is a seasoned lawyer and someone who believes in the rule of law."

In a show of his frustration, A-Plus tore up a copy of the letter and warned the political group not to ever send such an intimidating letter again.

The leadership of the NPP had written a letter to the Despite Media Group, calling for a reform of their primetime entertainment show, United Showbiz.