Linda Yaccarino named as new Twitter CEO

The Tesla goon said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.

Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

Linda Yaccarino stepped down as advertising boss at NBC Universal earlier this Friday following her latest appointment as Twitter CEO.