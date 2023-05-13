The billionaire said Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, would oversee business operations at the site, which has been struggling to make money.
Linda Yaccarino named as new Twitter CEO
Following Twitter owner Elon Musk's plan of withdrawing from the role as CEO, he has announced Linda Yaccraino as the new head of the company just over six months after his controversial takeover of the social media company.
The Tesla goon said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".
Linda Yaccarino stepped down as advertising boss at NBC Universal earlier this Friday following her latest appointment as Twitter CEO.
Musk will now likely have more time for his other companies. He is the CEO of the automaker Tesla and of SpaceX, the engineering and rocket company that last month launched the largest rocket ever built as part of a plan to eventually send people to Mars.
