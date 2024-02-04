ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Marriage has transformed me - Becca shares

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Ghanaian singer, Becca, recently opened up about the positive impact of marriage on her personal growth and development.

Becca
Becca

The music sensation, who tied the knot with Nigerian entrepreneur Tobi Sanni Daniel in 2018, shared insights into how the institution of marriage has contributed to her becoming a better person.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on Graphic Showbiz, Becca expressed gratitude for the transformative power of marriage in her life and highlighted the importance of companionship and the support she receives from her husband in navigating life's challenges.

The award-winning artist acknowledged that marriage has brought a sense of stability and balance to her life.

Becca Acheampong and husband Dr. Tobi Sani Daniel
Becca Acheampong and husband Dr. Tobi Sani Daniel Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Becca emphasized the role of her spouse in providing emotional support and encouragement, describing the union as a source of strength and personal development.

“Now, I think through things before reacting, and calmer than I used to be. My perspective on life has changed and I have a better understanding of things. I am also more patient and caring now. Marriage has made me mature and I am happy with myself”

The singer, who has been in the music industry for several years, credited her husband for fostering an environment that allows her to flourish both personally and professionally.

Becca emphasized that the support and encouragement she receives from her spouse have played a pivotal role in her continued success in the entertainment industry.

“I haven’t kept my marriage quiet, it is not deliberate. Yes, my husband is a more private person but he still has my career at heart. I think our strong connection is the driving force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not really on the quiet, my husband and I are out there. I love him, he loves me and we do our thing. He is a businessman and his kind of business is not out there and that is probably why you don’t see or hear of him often. I just love my husband to bits and that is what keeps us going,”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Berla Mundi at Global Citizen Festival , Paris

5 times Berla Mundi made Ghana proud hosting international events

My wedding was a family affair , sorry if I didn't invite you - Berla Mundi

My wedding was a family affair, sorry if I didn't invite you - Berla Mundi

Kofi Okyere Darko

People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

Moesha Boduong

Moesha's brother confirms stroke reports, begs on social media to help pay medical expenses