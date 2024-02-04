Marriage has transformed me - Becca shares

In a recent interview on Graphic Showbiz, Becca expressed gratitude for the transformative power of marriage in her life and highlighted the importance of companionship and the support she receives from her husband in navigating life's challenges.

The award-winning artist acknowledged that marriage has brought a sense of stability and balance to her life.

Becca emphasized the role of her spouse in providing emotional support and encouragement, describing the union as a source of strength and personal development.

“Now, I think through things before reacting, and calmer than I used to be. My perspective on life has changed and I have a better understanding of things. I am also more patient and caring now. Marriage has made me mature and I am happy with myself”

The singer, who has been in the music industry for several years, credited her husband for fostering an environment that allows her to flourish both personally and professionally.

Becca emphasized that the support and encouragement she receives from her spouse have played a pivotal role in her continued success in the entertainment industry.

“I haven’t kept my marriage quiet, it is not deliberate. Yes, my husband is a more private person but he still has my career at heart. I think our strong connection is the driving force.

