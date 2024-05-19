ADVERTISEMENT
Medikal lauds Shatta Wale amidst his rants

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Amidst this whirlwind of attention, surrounding his personal life, Medikal took to social media to express his admiration for Shatta Wale's unwavering support amidst the current tensions in his marriage.

MDK X FELLA

Demonstrating a strong sense of solidarity, Medikal publicly conveyed his gratitude to his fellow artists, acknowledging the consistent loyalty and encouragement he has received.

As fans continued to speculate and offer their perspectives on the rapper's challenging marital situation, Medikal felt compelled to address the matter and commend his friend Shatta Wale for his steadfastness.

In a heartfelt message shared online, Medikal emphasized Shatta Wale's repeated efforts to assist in resolving the situation, despite the obstacles they faced. He urged others to refrain from involving Shatta Wale in the marital discord, recognizing his genuine intentions and supportive gestures.

"Shatta tried several times to help make this work, but the other side already had her mind made up, keep Shatta out of this Abeg."

The celebrity couple's recent marital struggles have prompted widespread discussions online, with Medikal candidly sharing various issues affecting his marriage in recent posts. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, Medikal's public acknowledgment of Shatta Wale's support highlights the significance of authenticity and empathy during times of adversity.

