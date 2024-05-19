Medikal lauds Shatta Wale amidst his rants

As fans continued to speculate and offer their perspectives on the rapper's challenging marital situation, Medikal felt compelled to address the matter and commend his friend Shatta Wale for his steadfastness.

In a heartfelt message shared online, Medikal emphasized Shatta Wale's repeated efforts to assist in resolving the situation, despite the obstacles they faced. He urged others to refrain from involving Shatta Wale in the marital discord, recognizing his genuine intentions and supportive gestures.

"Shatta tried several times to help make this work, but the other side already had her mind made up, keep Shatta out of this Abeg."

ADVERTISEMENT