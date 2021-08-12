On Monday 9th August, the 30 ladies , together with organizers made their way to Royal Senchi Hotel to complete the final phase of the audition processes. As part of the grooming, the ladies were taken through Catwalk training which was headed by past queen and one of the judges for the open auditions, Miss Leah Brown. They were also taken through Communications training, also headed by Mr. Robert Klah, Head, Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse. Amongst the many activities also included workout sessions, hair and makeup class etc. all in a bid to get these ladies ready for the final test to determine who makes it to the competition proper. Organizers hint that 20 will begin the competition proper.