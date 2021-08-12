RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Miss Malaika 21! Who makes it to final 20!! Voting codes released! (Pulse Contributor’s Review)

Authors:

Contributor

‘Wow I am so excited… this is my second time auditioning for Miss Malaika and thank God I made it through to finishing school, wow I really can’t believe I get be part of this amazing beauty pageant. I am very grateful!!’ One of the excited ladies expressing her joy after organizers, Charterhouse announced the names of the 30 ladies making it to finishing school for the most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Malaika Ghana.

Miss Malaika21! Who makes it to final 20!! Voting codes released!
Miss Malaika21! Who makes it to final 20!! Voting codes released!

Prior to this moment however, the 30 ladies had to go through vigorous audition processes at Tomreik Hotel and to ‘battle’ it out with over 200 hopefuls to make it to this stage. They met with prestigious judges, Elikem Kumordzi, Miss Sharon Coffie and Naa Ashorkor who had the rather tedious task of cutting the ladies down to 30 who will have the opportunity to be groomed at finishing school.

Recommended articles

On Monday 9th August, the 30 ladies , together with organizers made their way to Royal Senchi Hotel to complete the final phase of the audition processes. As part of the grooming, the ladies were taken through Catwalk training which was headed by past queen and one of the judges for the open auditions, Miss Leah Brown. They were also taken through Communications training, also headed by Mr. Robert Klah, Head, Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse. Amongst the many activities also included workout sessions, hair and makeup class etc. all in a bid to get these ladies ready for the final test to determine who makes it to the competition proper. Organizers hint that 20 will begin the competition proper.

To ensure your favorite lady earns a spot in top 20 and subsequently be in the running to becoming the next Queen, dial*711*80# on all networks, select her name and vote.

Miss Malaika Ghana shows this and every Sunday at 8pm on GHOne TV and at 9pm on MX24 and EBN TV.

It is a Charterhouse Ghana Production brought to you by Nivea, Frytol, Royal Senchi Hotel, GTP, Malta Guinness, Guinness Extra Smooth, Kenya Airways, Tomreik Hotel, GhOne TV with support from Aspire Destinations, Lux, Geisha, Lucozade, Verna Water, MG Motors and Media partner Pulse Ghana.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

Authors:

Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17