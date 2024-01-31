Moesha Bodoung cannot walk nor talk properly - Brother opens up on stroke reports

In the statement released on a GoFundMe account Ebito painted a vivid picture of the challenges Moesha faces, stating, "My sister Moesha Bodoung has recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of the stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life."

Ebito, seeking support from the public, revealed the gravity of the situation, highlighting the urgent need for assistance in covering Moesha's medical expenses.

The brother expressed, "But we believe in the power of God, love, support, and community to bring about positive change!"

Amidst the distressing revelation, Ebito shared that the funds raised through the campaign would be directed towards Moesha's rehabilitation journey, covering essential aspects such as medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and other resources crucial for her recovery.

"My goal is to provide my sister with the best possible care and support during this challenging time. We want to help her regain her independence, rebuild her strength, and restore her abilities,"

Ebito further expressed gratitude for the support received thus far and urged the community to unite in making a lasting impact on Moesha's path to recovery.