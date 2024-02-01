10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

1. "The Notebook"

The Notebook

A timeless romantic drama, "The Notebook" is the epitome of a love story that withstands the test of time. Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel, it's a tear-jerking tale perfect for couples who appreciate deep emotional narratives.

2. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

A light-hearted and charming teen romance, this film is ideal for those who enjoy sweet, feel-good love stories. It's a modern take on teenage romance that's both relatable and endearing.

3. "La La Land"

La La Land

This enchanting musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is a treat for couples who love a mix of romance, music, and dreamy cinematography. It's a beautiful tale of love and aspirations.

4. "Pride and Prejudice"

Pride and Prejudice

For lovers of classic literature, this adaptation of Jane Austen's novel is a must-watch. The chemistry between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is timeless, making it a perfect pick for a romantic evening.

5. "The Big Sick"

The Big Sick

Based on a true story, this romantic comedy navigates cultural differences and the challenges of an unexpected romance. It's an excellent choice for couples looking for a movie with both heart and humour.

6. "Silver Linings Playbook"

Silver Linings Playbook

A unique story that combines romance with personal growth, this film is ideal for those who like their love stories with a bit of depth. The chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is electric.

7. "Always Be My Maybe"

Always Be My Maybe

A delightful romantic comedy that explores the complexities of rekindling a romance with a childhood friend. It's funny, relatable, and features a cameo by Keanu Reeves that's not to be missed.

8. "Call Me By Your Name"

Call Me By Your Name

A beautiful and poignant story of first love set in the sunny Italian countryside. It's a visually stunning film that captures the intensity and heartache of young love.

9. "About Time"

About Time

This film combines romance with a touch of fantasy, exploring the concept of time travel to fix love's missteps. It's a heartwarming and thought-provoking film perfect for couples.

10. "A Walk to Remember"

A Walk to Remember

Another Nicholas Sparks adaptation, this movie is a touching story of teenage love and the power of connection. It's a sentimental film that's sure to pull at the heartstrings.