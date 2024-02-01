ADVERTISEMENT
10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

Selorm Tali

As Valentine's Day draws near, love is undoubtedly in the air. Whether you're planning a cozy night in or just looking for a romantic flick to set the mood, Netflix has an array of movies that cater to the season of love.

From heartwarming classics to modern love stories, here are ten Netflix movies that are perfect for couples this love month.

The Notebook
A timeless romantic drama, "The Notebook" is the epitome of a love story that withstands the test of time. Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel, it's a tear-jerking tale perfect for couples who appreciate deep emotional narratives.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before
A light-hearted and charming teen romance, this film is ideal for those who enjoy sweet, feel-good love stories. It's a modern take on teenage romance that's both relatable and endearing.

La La Land
This enchanting musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is a treat for couples who love a mix of romance, music, and dreamy cinematography. It's a beautiful tale of love and aspirations.

Pride and Prejudice
For lovers of classic literature, this adaptation of Jane Austen's novel is a must-watch. The chemistry between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is timeless, making it a perfect pick for a romantic evening.

The Big Sick
Based on a true story, this romantic comedy navigates cultural differences and the challenges of an unexpected romance. It's an excellent choice for couples looking for a movie with both heart and humour.

Silver Linings Playbook
A unique story that combines romance with personal growth, this film is ideal for those who like their love stories with a bit of depth. The chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is electric.

Always Be My Maybe
A delightful romantic comedy that explores the complexities of rekindling a romance with a childhood friend. It's funny, relatable, and features a cameo by Keanu Reeves that's not to be missed.

Call Me By Your Name
A beautiful and poignant story of first love set in the sunny Italian countryside. It's a visually stunning film that captures the intensity and heartache of young love.

About Time
This film combines romance with a touch of fantasy, exploring the concept of time travel to fix love's missteps. It's a heartwarming and thought-provoking film perfect for couples.

A Walk to Remember
Another Nicholas Sparks adaptation, this movie is a touching story of teenage love and the power of connection. It's a sentimental film that's sure to pull at the heartstrings.

Netflix's vast collection of movies offers something for every type of couple this Valentine's Day. Whether you're in the mood for a classic romance, a light-hearted comedy, or a thought-provoking drama, these ten movies are sure to create the perfect ambience for love. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up, and enjoy a romantic movie night!

