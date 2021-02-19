From a host of Gollywood movies, documentaries, well-acclaimed TV shows through to live channels, you would think one would have to break the bank to afford Showmax. But just hold on. For as little as GHc 22.99 a month, Ghanaians are at liberty to select from a host of movies, series and live coverages from the pool of entertaining content on Showmax.

The best part is, Showmax is gifting its fans from now to March 31, 2021. Simply pay for one month of Showmax which starts at GHc 22.99 and get two more months extra.

Here are 5 awesome shows on Showmax right now that make GHc 22.99 look like chicken change - plus two months for nothing.

Siren

Get hooked on one of the best sci-fi & fantasy shows as Ben, Maddie and Ryn do everything in their power to keep the group of mermaids who have arrived in Bristol Cove safe and hidden.

Gomora

Gomora is a story about inequality. It’s about the rich and the poor and how fine the line between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds collide. With over 200 episodes, it’s the perfect binge-watch.

My Siblings and I

Everyone who has a sibling has his or her own story - which may be different from their sibling’s perspective. But how about that in a show? 'My Siblings and I' follows a narrative where we see the happening through the eyes of each sibling in the family, everyone’s life is subjective to the opinion of others, and there is no ‘mind your business’ affair. Every business is everyone’s business.

Insecure

Insecure, an American comedy-drama television series premiered in September 2016. Two 20-something black women navigate the career and relationship challenges facing African Americans living in LA. The show immediately gained popularity for its interesting storyline which resonated with its audience. It has won the AAFCA Awards, NAMIC Vision Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, Emmy Awards and a host of nominations.

English Premier League

This is one of the greatest shows for football fans in Ghana. It never gets bigger than a tie between Manchester United and Manchester City or Chelsea and Liverpool. If you also want to get in the conversation on who the best players are or simply keep your trolling game as sharp as you can, then look no further than all the best action in arguably the most entertaining league in the world. On Showmax Pro, you can catch the game anywhere, anytime.

Power (bonus - because we like to give the best things of life)

If you ever missed out on watching the popular show Power, now is your time to catch up and join the conversation that never ends.

The story is about James “Ghost” St Patrick, a wealthy nightclub owner, who tries to get out of the drugs business. Throwing in a little bit of spoiler, the final season thrills throughout as tensions run high with revenge on everyone’s minds. This is a top show to binge-watch on Showmax.

Showmax’s offering goes beyond these 5 shows. Pick from a collection of great Ghanaian movies, hit all your spots for Nigerian shows while complimenting with some top world titles. And for sports fans, there is more to Showmax than just the English Premier League.

