Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, has gained notoriety online for sharing controversial views, starting beefs with other celebrities, and her twerk and stripping videos.

One such video the online provocateur posted months ago, managed to accumulate over a million views, an impressive feat by any standard.

Pulse Ghana has sighted other such videos on her social media pages, including a recent one of her dancing to CJ Biggerman’s latest song “Chukuchuku”.

In the video, Akuapem Polo is seen shaking her backside, twerking and caressing her breasts for her over 200,000 instagram followers: