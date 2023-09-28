Bella Agyeman tales relocation to Accra for hook-up business in new Eva series (WATCH)

After working with top producers like Abdul Salam, Venus Films, Shirley Frimpong and Manso, the ' Too Good To Be True' actress has derived enough inspiration to take the mantle of telling her unique stories through her self-produced movies.

Actress Bella Agyeman Pulse Ghana

Poised to be one of Ghana's new school producers, Bella Agyeman has announced a newly shot series titled 'Eva'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a spoiler of what story Eva will be telling, Bella said "Eva is a comic, educative series which portrays a young girl coming to the city to hustle. Her hustling is not to work hard but to sleep with big men to make money".

Actress Bella Agyeman Pulse Ghana

Bella has told reporters at the launch of the series that Eva is a non-fictional story with fictional characters that will highlight and expose the hookup shenanigans in Accra.

"Hookup as some of you know, is a term that refers to sleeping with men for money, it is happening live in Accra and it will shock you to know the popular people who engaged in it. It is a serious matter," she said.

Though she played the lead role as Eva, Bella Agyeman says the story is not entirely about her. "I won't say much, I'll leave the rest for you to discover after watching the series," she told reporters who asked if Eva is her true story.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actress famed for her appearance in TV commercials for Lufart, London Biscuit, Polythank, Game Park, Tasty Tom, Betika among others, her new series, Eva, will be released in episodes exclusive to her YouTube channel.

The exact date for the release of the first episode is yet to be announced by the actress. However, she has dropped the trailer for the new series which features Andy Tetteh, Sabina Dzifa, Benson The Actor, Efe Clemenand other budding actors and actresses.