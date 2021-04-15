Cinemas can now be opened since 270 MPs sit for parliamentary proceedings - Kofi Asamoah

According to the film director, writer, and film producer, because the chance of people communicating is less in the cinemas, the venues for watching movies are the least places for the virus to spread.

“I think it’s long overdue", the 'Boys Kasa' director told Joy News and added that, “I think if we have about 270 people sit in parliament and think they are able to follow Covid protocols and there is no cause for alarm for whatever, you should be able to do same for the cinema.”

Kofas explained that “in the cinema, nobody even talks, there’s no Speaker, leader. You only watch something on the screen and so you don’t have people talking on stage on anybody sharing ideas. In the cinema, you, cry, laugh and you are out. It’s that simple”.