Cinemas can now be opened since 270 MPs sit for parliamentary proceedings - Kofi Asamoah

Selorm Tali

Beaches, night clubs and cinemas remain closed by the government as part of measures taken to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, the CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media, Kofi Asamoah, is saying that he believes it is time for the government to reconsider the ban on the operation of cinemas.

According to the film director, writer, and film producer, because the chance of people communicating is less in the cinemas, the venues for watching movies are the least places for the virus to spread.

I think it’s long overdue", the 'Boys Kasa' director told Joy News and added that, “I think if we have about 270 people sit in parliament and think they are able to follow Covid protocols and there is no cause for alarm for whatever, you should be able to do same for the cinema.”

Kofas explained that “in the cinema, nobody even talks, there’s no Speaker, leader. You only watch something on the screen and so you don’t have people talking on stage on anybody sharing ideas. In the cinema, you, cry, laugh and you are out. It’s that simple”.

Emphasizing for the cinemas to be allowed to operate, he quizzed that, “it’s even possible to be in the cinema with your nose mask on. If the President thinks that school children can go to school and adhere to covid protocols, why can’t adults go to the cinema and adhere to covid protocols.”

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

