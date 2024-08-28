Consider YouTube, it's working in Nigeria; James Gardiner to Ghanaian producers

The Ghanaian actor has emphasised the vital role social media platforms like YouTube can play in advancing the growth of the Ghanaian film industry.
Actor James Gardiner is buying the idea that YouTube is the truth and light at the moment to save the Ghana movie industry.
In a recent conversation with media personality Doreen Avio, the Taste of Sin star expressed his concern that many in the industry lack a complete understanding of how to effectively utilise these platforms to their benefit.
Gardiner described YouTube as an underutilised resource, highlighting its potential to attract millions of views and generate significant revenue from a single video. He remarked, “YouTube is an untapped place I feel people are not paying attention to, but the view of just one of the productions there clocks about 29 million views, and that should tell you African movies are going well.”
While acknowledging the significance of major streaming platforms like Netflix, Gardiner stressed that YouTube should not be overlooked.
Reflecting on his recent experiences working in Nigeria, Gardiner shared observations on how Nigerian TV channels rapidly discover films on YouTube and turn them into popular hits. He stated, “Work is good in Nigeria, and it’s not only Ghana that picks these movies. I feel it’s everywhere, and it’s even more Nigerians than Ghanaians. When a film drops on YouTube, in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, other YouTube platforms, which I feel are predominantly based in Nigeria, pick it up and start showing it, hence bringing up the numbers as well.”
Despite the challenges, Gardiner remains optimistic about the future of the Ghanaian film industry. He is confident that with a positive outlook and continuous efforts, the industry cannot only survive but also thrive, making a significant impact both locally and globally.