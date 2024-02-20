Crossing Borders: 8 most popular Ghanaian actors in Nollywood

Here are eight Ghanaian actors who have become very popular in Nollywood.

1. Majid Michel

Majid Michel is a prime example of a Ghanaian actor who has found considerable success in Nollywood. Known for his compelling performances and versatility, Majid has starred in numerous Nigerian movies, earning accolades and a massive fan base across Africa.

2. Van Vicker

Van Vicker's smooth transition into Nollywood has made him one of the beloved actors in Nigeria. His charismatic presence and ability to embody diverse roles have made him a favorite among Nigerian moviegoers.

3. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah's foray into Nollywood has been met with critical acclaim and commercial success. Her performances in Nigerian films have endeared her to audiences, making her one of the most recognized and celebrated actresses across West Africa.

4. Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim's talent transcends borders, making her a sought-after actress in Nollywood. Her roles in various Nigerian films have showcased her acting range and solidified her status as a pan-African star.

5. John Dumelo

John Dumelo's ventures into Nollywood have been marked by notable performances in several Nigerian movies. His ability to portray complex characters has earned him a spot among Nigeria's favorite Ghanaian actors.

6. Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari has captivated Nollywood audiences with her performances, grace, and beauty. Her appearances in Nigerian films have not only showcased her acting prowess but have also won her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

7. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson's contributions to Nollywood have been significant. Known for her roles in both romantic comedies and dramas, Yvonne has demonstrated her versatility as an actress, endearing her to fans in Nigeria.

8. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas has made a mark in Nollywood with her captivating performances. Her roles in Nigerian movies have highlighted her as a talented actress, further broadening her appeal and popularity in the Nigerian film industry.