We've curated a playlist that promises to enchant and captivate, ensuring every moment is filled with emotion and passion.
5 Ghanaian songs you need to randomly send to your lover or partners
When words fail you, music is always there for you. Here are some amazing Ghanaian songs you may or may not have heard that will be perfect for that romantic setting, would make the perfect message to someone or can just languish in your playlists…you choose.
DARKUA – ECHO
Before you listen to this, just have a peek at what Darkua looks like and imagine her serenading you every time you hear the song. Each time she sings about feeling the echo, you can softly say “yes” and your day will get better. There’s no way you’d send this to your partner and they wouldn’t blush
AMAARAE – LIKE IT
Throw in her whole discography while you’re at it because Amaarae’s voice feels like a silk sheet being wrapped around you. “Like It” is an amazingly sweet song that says everything real lovers would want to say to their partners & lovers. Guaranteed, sharing this with anyone would turn them to mush!
WORLASI – COMOT
You know that feeling? When you can’t get someone out of your head because you are so down bad and you keep seeing them in everyone and everywhere, thinking about them constantly. The video tells a different story tho, of wanting someone you cannot have and if the shoe fits…be brave and send this song to that person now! T’is the season! Love is in the air right?
GYAKIE – NEED ME
Definitely among Gyakie’s top tracks, “Need Me” stands out for me compared to her breakthrough hit “Forever.” “Need Me” is an irresistibly smooth song and Gyakie’s style of communicating feelings in a language you can easily relate to makes this song the perfect spokesperson for those feelings you are feeling
LARRUSSO – MIDNIGHT
This is for the forgotten ones. The situationships. The ones who only share a purely sexual relationship, are ‘side tings’ but don’t want to miss out on the magic of Valentine’s Day. The song is poetic if you think about it because whoever you send this song to knows that definitely, no matter what, after you’re done with your love duties, like the times you always visit…“in the midnight, you’d come.”
