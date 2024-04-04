5 Ghanaian songs you need to randomly send to your lover or partners

We are putting you on game!

DARKUA – ECHO

Before you listen to this, just have a peek at what Darkua looks like and imagine her serenading you every time you hear the song. Each time she sings about feeling the echo, you can softly say “yes” and your day will get better. There’s no way you’d send this to your partner and they wouldn’t blush

AMAARAE – LIKE IT

Throw in her whole discography while you’re at it because Amaarae’s voice feels like a silk sheet being wrapped around you. “Like It” is an amazingly sweet song that says everything real lovers would want to say to their partners & lovers. Guaranteed, sharing this with anyone would turn them to mush!

WORLASI – COMOT

You know that feeling? When you can’t get someone out of your head because you are so down bad and you keep seeing them in everyone and everywhere, thinking about them constantly. The video tells a different story tho, of wanting someone you cannot have and if the shoe fits…be brave and send this song to that person now! T’is the season! Love is in the air right?

GYAKIE – NEED ME

Definitely among Gyakie’s top tracks, “Need Me” stands out for me compared to her breakthrough hit “Forever.” “Need Me” is an irresistibly smooth song and Gyakie’s style of communicating feelings in a language you can easily relate to makes this song the perfect spokesperson for those feelings you are feeling

LARRUSSO – MIDNIGHT