He is a liar - Agya Koo on alleged man posing to be his father

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular comic Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has debunked claims by a man known as Kwesi Bediako posing to be his biological father.

In a recent publication online, the said man, Mr. Kwesi Bediako granted an interview claiming the Kumawood actor to be his biological son whom he is been searching for since birth.

According to him, he is seeking reconciliation with his long never seen son.

However, Agya Koo has broken the silence saying he is known no such man and never met him before.

In an interview on Radio Universe, the actor refuted the claims, describing them as false and stating the man in question together with the interviewer orchestrated this narrative for personal gains.

"Heed not to him, he is lying. I will soon address the public properly, I know him from nowhere. It is an orchestration by some people"

"I won't lie, I'm telling you the truth. It happened some four years ago when a woman also claimed to be my mother, how did it end? he quizzed

Agya Koo has however asked the public to dismiss such claims by the man, describing them as baseless.

